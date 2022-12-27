Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal rally to beat West Ham, extend Premier League lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal rally to beat West Ham, extend Premier League lead

Arsenal rally to beat West Ham, extend Premier League lead
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Arsenal rally to beat West Ham, extend Premier League lead
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Japan v Croatia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 5, 2022 FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger is pictured in the stands before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Arsenal rally to beat West Ham, extend Premier League lead
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Arsenal rally to beat West Ham, extend Premier League lead
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Arsenal's Ben White in action with West Ham United's Michail Antonio REUTERS/David Klein
27 Dec 2022 06:16AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 06:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : With Arsene Wenger watching from the stands, Arsenal came from behind to see off West Ham United 3-1 at home on Monday and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Wenger was back at the Emirates Stadium for the first time since leaving the club in 2018 after 22 years in charge and saw Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah score in a rousing second-half comeback after a Said Benrahma penalty had given West Ham the lead.

The victory maintained Arsenal's 100 per cent home record in the league this season and lifted them to 40 points from 15 games, seven clear of second-placed Newcastle United, who have played 16 matches. They are eight ahead of third-placed Manchester City, who have played 14.

Benrahma sent Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way from the spot to put West Ham in front in the 27th minute after a foul by William Saliba on Jarrod Bowen.

The hosts were awarded a spot-kick at the end of the first half for handball against Aaron Creswell before referee Michael Oliver overturned his decision after a VAR review, ruling that the ball had struck the defender in the face.

Saka equalised from close range in the 53rd minute while Martinelli smashed the ball inside the near post six minutes later to put Arsenal in front.

Striker Nketiah, making his first league start of the season in the place of injured Gabriel Jesus, added a third in the 69th and Arsenal kept pushing to score again.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.