Arsenal re-ignite WSL title hopes with 4-3 win over Man City
Arsenal re-ignite WSL title hopes with 4-3 win over Man City

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Manchester City Academy Stadiu, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2025 Arsenal's Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02 Feb 2025 10:35PM
MANCHESTER, England : A 78th-minute goal from Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius gave her side a thrilling 4-3 away victory to Manchester City after a ding-dong battle on Sunday that revived the Gunners' title challenge following a 1-0 loss to Chelsea last week. 

Chelsea, who face Aston Villa later on Sunday, top the standings on 34 points, seven ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, who take on Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City slipped to fourth in the standings on 25 points. 

Mariona Caldentey got the Gunners off to a flying start with a goal after 42 seconds, and seven minutes later the visitors were two up when defender Lotte Wubben-Moy headed home a free kick. 

Mary Fowler grabbed the first of her two goals for City in the 20th minute, heading home from close range at the back post and five minutes after the break Vivianne Miedema levelled amid a frenetic start to the second half. 

A minute later Frida Maanum put Arsenal back in front, but the visitors' joy was short-lived as Steph Catley was adjudged to have brought down Aoba Fujino and despite the contact appearing to happen outside the box, the referee awarded a penalty that Fowler fired home to make it 3-3. 

City brought on striker Khadija Shaw as they chased a winner, but it was Sweden international Blackstenius who grabbed the glory, making up for a number of misses by slamming home Beth Mead's pass to secure a well-deserved win for Arsenal. 

Source: Reuters

