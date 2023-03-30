Arsenal reach Women's Champions League semis for first time since 2013

Arsenal reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in their last-eight second leg on Wednesday to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against the Women's Bundesliga leaders to secure a last-four tie against Paris St Germain or VfL Wolfsburg.

There could be two English sides in the last four if Chelsea get past defending champions Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, with the London club leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The last time two English teams reached the semi-finals was in the 2017-18 season when Chelsea and Manchester City reached the last four but lost to Wolfsburg and Lyon respectively.

It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan with the men's team closing in on a first Premier League title since 2004.