Sport

Arsenal reach Women's Champions League semis for first time since 2013
Sport

Arsenal reach Women's Champions League semis for first time since 2013

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2023 Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2023 Arsenal's Frida Maanum celebrates with Jenny Beattie, Caitlin Foord and teammates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2023 Bayern Munich's Maria Luisa Grohs misses a chance to score Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2023 Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2023 Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius in action with Bayern Munich's Saki Kumagai Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
30 Mar 2023 07:11AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 07:11AM)
Arsenal reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in their last-eight second leg on Wednesday to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against the Women's Bundesliga leaders to secure a last-four tie against Paris St Germain or VfL Wolfsburg.

There could be two English sides in the last four if Chelsea get past defending champions Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, with the London club leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The last time two English teams reached the semi-finals was in the 2017-18 season when Chelsea and Manchester City reached the last four but lost to Wolfsburg and Lyon respectively.

It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan with the men's team closing in on a first Premier League title since 2004.

Source: Reuters

