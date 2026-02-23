Arsenal restore five-point lead in title race, Liverpool leave it late

LONDON, Feb 22 : Arsenal made an emphatic statement in the Premier League title race as they eased their recent jitters with a 4-1 rout of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday restoring their five-point lead.

After successive draws had raised doubts, two goals each from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal their biggest league win at Tottenham since a 5-0 victory in 1978.

"We showed what we are made of, but we have to show it again and again," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"This is the Premier League, it will go all the way for sure. Ten games in the Premier League is a long way."

Arsenal have 61 points from 28 games with Manchester City, who beat Newcastle United on Saturday to crank up the pressure, on 56 points having played one game fewer.

'MORE THAN WE DESERVED'

Reigning champions Liverpool are not in the title race but boosted their hopes of a top-four finish as they nicked a last-gasp 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister gave his side a scarcely-deserved win, rifling home a rebound in the 97th minute shortly after having a goal disallowed.

"Today, I think we got more than we deserved. A draw would have been a fairer result of this game than for us to win it," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

Liverpool are sixth in the table, level on 45 points with Chelsea and Manchester United, who are fourth and fifth. Forest are 17th on 27 points, two above the relegation zone.

In Sunday's other games, Crystal Palace eked out a 1-0 win over rock-bottom 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who had Ladislav Krejci sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

Evann Guessand sealed it for Palace in the 90th minute, lifting his side to 13th in the table.

Raul Jimenez struck twice as Fulham won 3-1 at Sunderland to move into the top half.

ARSENAL RESPOND IN STYLE

After successive draws, most notably at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek after leading 2-0, Arsenal responded to the barbs about them cracking under the pressure in superb style.

Eze, who was snatched from under the noses of Tottenham in the summer transfer window, returned to rub salt into the wounds of Spurs for the second time this season.

The England forward had not scored for Arsenal since a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in November but struck in each half while Gyokeres also underlined his growing confidence.

Eze volleyed in a 32nd-minute opener only for Randal Kolo Muani to equalise two minutes later after a mistake by Declan Rice. Gyokeres restored Arsenal's lead shortly after the interval with a superb curled effort and Eze's second gave his side breathing space.

Gyokeres then capped a fine display with his second, putting the icing on the cake in stoppage time.

On his side's response after the crushing disappointment at Wolves, Arteta said: "There is no explanation how you draw that game. But it happened. Then you have to lift yourself up, you're angry, upset and ashamed. You have to bring everybody together."

It proved a chastening first game in charge for Tottenham's new manager Igor Tudor who was left in no doubt that he faces a relegation battle in the weeks ahead.

Tottenham are winless in nine league games and sit 16th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

"We thought the derby could give us something more, of mentality and motivation, but there are things that you cannot change in three or four training sessions," former Juventus defender Tudor, who replaced Thomas Frank this month, said.

"Arsenal were too much for us in this moment with the problems we have. But it's nice to understand where we are because you prepare in the best possible way then there is the game to show you the reality."