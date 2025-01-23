Logo
Sport

Arsenal see off Dinamo to all but seal last-16 place
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2025 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their third goal past GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Ivan Nevistic Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2025 Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their second goal past GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Ivan Nevistic REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2025 GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Sandro Kulenovic in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2025 Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2025 Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their second goal past GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Ivan Nevistic Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
23 Jan 2025 06:02AM
LONDON : Arsenal all but secured a spot in the Champions League knockout phase as they outclassed visitors Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 on Wednesday thanks to with goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Rice struck inside the opening two minutes after a clever lay-off by Havertz and the German put Arsenal in full control with a 66th-minute header. Captain Odegaard put the icing on the cake with a third in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal to third in the standings with 16 points and with the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16 only an extraordinary sequence of results in next week's final round of group matches could deny Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal travel to Girona for their final game.

Defeat for Fabio Cannavaro's Dinamo side left them in the elimination places ahead of their last match at home to AC Milan.

Source: Reuters

