Arsenal see off Dinamo to all but seal last-16 place

LONDON : Arsenal all but secured a spot in the Champions League knockout phase as they outclassed visitors Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 on Wednesday thanks to with goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Rice struck inside the opening two minutes after a clever lay-off by Havertz and the German put Arsenal in full control with a 66th-minute header. Captain Odegaard put the icing on the cake with a third in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal to third in the standings with 16 points and with the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16 only an extraordinary sequence of results in next week's final round of group matches could deny Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal travel to Girona for their final game.

Defeat for Fabio Cannavaro's Dinamo side left them in the elimination places ahead of their last match at home to AC Milan.