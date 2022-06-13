Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paolo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paolo

13 Jun 2022 11:38PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 11:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal have completed the signing of teenage forward Marquinhos from Brazilian outfit Sao Paolo, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

British media reported that Arsenal paid a fee in the region of three million pounds ($3.65 million) for the 19-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract at the London side.

"We're delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while," said https://www.arsenal.com/marquinhos-arsenal-signs-sao-paulo-brazil Arsenal technical director Edu.

"At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future."

Marquinhos, who has represented Brazil at Under-16 and Under-17 levels, made 17 appearances for Sao Paolo in all competitions last season, scoring three times.

He becomes the first summer signing for Mikel Arteta's side, who finished fifth in the league last season and were beaten to the final Champions League berth by north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.

($1 = 0.8226 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us