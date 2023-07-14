Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax

Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Netherlands Press Conference - Qatar University Training Site 6, Doha, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Netherlands' Jurrien Timber during the press conference REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Netherlands' Jurrien Timber REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Netherlands' Jurrien Timber in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final First Leg - Ajax Amsterdam v AS Roma - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - April 8, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam's Jurrien Timber in action with AS Roma's Ibanez and Riccardo Calafiori REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo
Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Netherlands' Jurrien Timber in action with Argentina's Lisandro Martinez REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
14 Jul 2023 10:37PM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal have signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Friday (Jul 14).

Arsenal did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.

"Ajax and the English club agreed on a 40 million euros (US$44.88 million) transfer fee. That amount can increase to 45 million euros through variables," Ajax said in a statement.

Timber started his youth career at Feyenoord, moving to Ajax's youth academy in 2014.

He broke into the first team in the 2019-20 season, before making 50 league appearances across Ajax's Eredevisie-winning campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

The 22-year-old has been capped 15 times by the Netherlands since his debut in 2021.

"We're really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much.

"He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax."

Arsenal finished second behind champions Manchester City last season, and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

The north London club have signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are also looking to strengthen their midfield with West Ham United's Declan Rice among the main targets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.