Arsenal sign Polish defender Kiwior

Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior on a long-term deal from Serie A's Spezia Calcio, the London club said on Monday (Jan 23).

Although it did not specify the length of Kiwior's contract, the transfer was reported by British media to be worth more than £20 million (US$24.74 million).

"It's fantastic that Jakub is joining us. He is a versatile young defender who has shown enormous potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland," coach Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

The 22-year-old joined Spezia Calcio in August 2021, where he made 43 appearances, and was also part of the Polish national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

"Jakub is a player who will add strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him," Arteta added.

Jakub takes the number 15 shirt and will immediately start training with his new team mates.