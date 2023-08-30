Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal sign Spain's World Cup winner Codina from Barcelona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal sign Spain's World Cup winner Codina from Barcelona

Arsenal sign Spain's World Cup winner Codina from Barcelona

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Laia Codina reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 12:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal have signed Spain's World Cup-winning defender Laia Codina from Barcelona, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday.

Codina, 23, started all four of Spain's knockout games at the World Cup that ended in a 1-0 win over England in the final earlier this month.

The centre back has seven caps for Spain and made 32 appearances for Barcelona, winning two Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles since joining in 2019. She also spent the 2021-22 season on loan at AC Milan and played 14 times.

"Laia is a world-class defender and I'm delighted to be working with her here at Arsenal," coach Jonas Eidevall said.

"She has a great mix of technical ability and physical presence and we believe this will allow her to adapt to our style here quickly.

"She has considerable experience of playing at the highest level and winning trophies, so I'm confident that she will be an excellent addition to our squad moving forward."

Arsenal, who finished third in the league last year, begin their new campaign at home to Liverpool on Oct. 1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.