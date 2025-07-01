Arsenal sign Spanish keeper Kepa from Chelsea

Arsenal have signed Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, the Premier League side said on Tuesday, with media reporting that the club triggered a five million pounds ($6.86 million) release clause to buy the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Kepa, 30, joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for 71 million pounds, but after winning the Europa League in 2019, the Champions League two years later, and the Club World Cup in 2022, the keeper has spent the last two seasons on loan.

Last season, Kepa was Bournemouth's regular goalkeeper in the Premier League and in the previous campaign he made 20 appearances for Real Madrid, helping the Spanish club win LaLiga and the Champions League.

Before joining Bournemouth last August, Kepa extended his Chelsea contract until 2026, and has signed a three-year deal with Arsenal, British media reports said, where he will wear the number 13 shirt and provide backup for David Raya.

($1 = 0.7289 pounds)