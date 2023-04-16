Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel and Granit Xhaka look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal with Danny Ings and Said Benrahma Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2023 West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2023 West Ham United's Said Benrahma scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
16 Apr 2023 11:15PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 11:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Arsenal dropped two more points in their quest for the Premier League title in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were two ahead and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed as they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

West Ham, needing points themselves to stay away from the relegation zone, were transformed although Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead early in the second half only to blaze a penalty wide.

That miss looked even more costly moments later when Jarrod Bowen volleyed in West Ham's equaliser in the 54th minute.

Just as at Anfield last week when Mikel Arteta's team led 2-0 but ended up hanging on desperately for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, there was a nervousness about Arsenal's play as the pressure of winning a first title since 2004 intensifies.

They have 74 points from 31 games with reigning champions Manchester City on 70 having played a game less.

The top two meet at The Etihad Stadium on Apr 26.

West Ham have 31 points from 30 games, four ahead of the relegation places.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.