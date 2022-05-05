Logo
Arsenal stay in WSL title race after easy win over Spurs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Maeva Clemaron Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Arsenal's Beth Mead in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Shelina Zadorsky Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Arsenal's Beth Mead scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Arsenal's Caitlin Foord shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Molly Bartrip in action with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
05 May 2022 04:41AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 04:41AM)
Arsenal stayed in contention for the Women's Super League title with leaders Chelsea after an early goal by Beth Mead and a superb second-half double by Caitlin Foord earned them a 3-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Second-placed Arsenal can top the table if they beat sixth-placed West Ham and Chelsea, whom they trail by one point, lose to or draw with third-placed Manchester United in the last matchday of the season on Sunday.

Forward Mead scored the opener in the fourth minute after latching on to a brilliant long-range pass from defender Leah Williamson and smashing the ball into the corner of the net.

Arsenal wasted chances to extend their lead before forward Foord slipped the ball into the net from close range following a rebound.

Foord added the third in the 82nd minute with a long-range strike.

Source: Reuters

