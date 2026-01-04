Arsenal strengthen Premier League grip, Villa surge into second as Wolves finally win

Jan 3 : Arsenal ‌beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Aston Villa moving into second place and Wolverhampton Wanderers finally getting their first league win of the season at the 20th attempt.

Mikel Arteta's side went a goal behind before Gabriel Magalhaes equalised and midfielder Declan Rice added two second-half strikes. However, Eli Kroupi's 76th-minute goal for Bournemouth to make it 3-2 had the Arsenal coach's nerves jangling all the way to the final whistle.

Despite the home side pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Arsenal managed to hang on for a win that moves them onto 48 points from 20 games.

Villa, who lost 4-1 to Arsenal in their previous game, are six ‌points behind in second place after a 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest in the day's early ‌kick-off.

"The win against Villa would have meant nothing if we came here today and didn't pick up anything," Arsenal goal-scorer Rice said. "If you can win your games in and around Christmas, on top of what we've done already, it's going to put us in a really good position."

Manchester City, who lost ground after being held to a scoreless draw by Sunderland in their last outing, are third on 41 points ahead of their Sunday clash with a Chelsea side still reeling from the departure of coach Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

The most joyous scenes of the day were to be found at Molineux, where Wolves, who collected ‍a mere three points from their first 19 games of the league season, doubled that tally with a resounding 3-0 thrashing of fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday, with all three goals coming in the first half.

The home crowd celebrated wildly as their side finally ended a winless streak of 23 league games since beating Leicester on April 26, with Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and 18-year-old Mateus Mane getting on the scoresheet.

"It was amazing, I feel like we worked hard every day to get ​this point, and got our first three points and a ‌goal so I feel good," Mane told Sky Sports.

"It's our first win, but we're not done yet, we want to get higher and higher. I've had friends and family watching here today which felt amazing," he added.

WOLVES TAKE HEART

Though they remain rock-bottom of the table on ​six points, 12 from the safety of 17th spot which is currently occupied by Nottingham Forest, Wolves can take heart from the fact that four of their side's ⁠six points have come in their last two games.

On the other hand, ‌West Ham leave the Black Country looking over their shoulder after an embarrassing performance that leaves them 18th on 14 points, with little to suggest they ​have what it takes to survive in the Premier League.

The only silver lining for the Londoners came in the shape of a 2-0 defeat for 19th-placed Burnley at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa bounced back in style from their defeat ‍by Arsenal, with Ollie Watkins netting his fourth goal in three games and John McGinn chipping in with a brace to maintain their title challenge.

"So good, three points. ⁠We needed rest and work to get ready for this match, the players responded fantastically to the demands we set," Villa boss Unai Emery said as his side won their 11th straight ​game at Villa Park.

"It's very important to ‌have our supporters and how we are feeling today. Each match is a new challenge and how we are competing is the ‍key," ​he added.