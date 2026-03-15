Arsenal stretch lead with win over Everton as City held by West Ham

LONDON, March 14 : Arsenal tightened their stranglehold on the Premier League title race on Saturday with a 2‑0 win over Everton as 16‑year‑old Max Dowman became the league's youngest scorer to help the leaders carve out a nine-point cushion.

Arsenal then rested easy as Manchester City faltered again, losing points in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Arsenal have 70 points after 31 games, nine ahead of City who have a game in hand.

Newcastle United added to Chelsea's troubles, with Anthony Gordon striking on a swift first‑half counterattack to secure a 1-0 victory.

Brighton & Hove Albion won at Sunderland for the first time in 45 years, Yankuba Minteh scoring a lucky second-half winner in their 1-0 victory.

DOWMAN MAKES PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

At Emirates Stadium, Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to put Arsenal ahead in the 89th minute after a cross by Dowman before the youngster produced his moment of magic.

With Everton keeper Jordan Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who ran more than half the length of the pitch to slot home.

"It was a great moment, especially the way the goal built up, we had like 10, 15 seconds to really enjoy actually what was about to happen, and it was magical," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky. "It was a beautiful day.

"We create memories and moments and for many years people who were here tonight will say I was there when that 16 year-old kid scored that goal."

Victory had looked unlikely before Arsenal dug deep to secure another three points in their bid for a first title since 2004 with Dowman becoming the club's youngest ever scorer at 16 years and 73 days.

GUARDIOLA'S SIDE DROP POINTS AS WEST HAM FRUSTRATE VISITORS

Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 31st minute with a fortunate chip over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home Jarrod Bowen's corner four minutes later.

City poured forward with increasing desperation in search of a winner after the break, but Erling Haaland was denied by Hermansen and scuffed a shot wide.

"It's not over," City boss Pep Guardiola told TNT Sports of the title chase. "We didn't lose.

"We have an incredible team. We did not score enough goals. We have the ability to score a lot.

"Nine points is a lot but we have to play (Arsenal) at home. When it is not possible, we congratulate the champions but we fight until the end."

West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since December 3.

NEWCASTLE DEEPEN CHELSEA'S WOES WITH EARLY GORDON STRIKE

At Stamford Bridge, Newcastle were buoyed by their 1-1 Champions League draw with Barcelona earlier in the week, and Joe Willock easily beat Chelsea's offside trap and squared to Gordon to finish in the 18th minute.

Chelsea, who are fifth with 48 points, gave up ground in the chase for a top-four finish with the loss, while Newcastle climbed to ninth on 42 points.

"This is what we're playing for. We want to be in the Champions League and competing in the best competition," Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah told Sky Sports.

At The Stadium of Light, Brighton climbed over their opponents to 11th in the table, while Sunderland are 13th. Both have 40 points.

Minteh scored in the 58th minute after Sunderland failed to clear a corner, inexplicably squeezing an attempt in at the near post from a tight angle.

Bournemouth could only escape Turf Moor with a single point in a 0-0 draw with lowly Burnley.

Bournemouth are 10th while the home side remain rooted to the relegation zone, nine points from the safety zone in 19th.

Manchester United host Aston Villa in a top-four battle on Sunday and Liverpool host relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur.