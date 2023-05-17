Logo
Arsenal striker Balogun switches allegiance from England to U.S
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers - England v Andorra - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 25, 2022 England's Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

17 May 2023 12:39AM
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has opted to represent the United States, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday, after FIFA approved his decision to switch international allegiance from England.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, had previously played for England at Under-21 level.

Balogun was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in England. He is also eligible for Nigeria through his parents.

He is expected to join up with the U.S. team at the CONCACAF Nations League Finals next month.

Balogun has scored 19 goals in 34 Ligue 1 matches for Reims this season.

FIFA approved a one-time change of association on Tuesday.

"My decision to represent the United States came together with my family," said Balogun.

"In the end it became a no-brainer, but for sure it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here."

Source: Reuters

