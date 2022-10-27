Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'

Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus during the Europa League Group A match of Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in Emirates Stadium, London, Britain on Oct 20, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs)

27 Oct 2022 12:43PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 01:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is not concerned about the potential for burnout during the club's demanding schedule and says he is ready to play 70 games a season if required.

Last week, Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing every three days.

"I'm doing good recovery after the games - eating better, sleeping better, and enjoying the life in the Arsenal t-shirt a lot. So I'm ready to play 50, 60, 70 games per season," Jesus told reporters ahead of Thursday's (Oct 27) game against PSV.

The Brazilian also said his teammates Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on a different level in terms of fitness and energy.

"I think I am a player with a lot of energy and I run all the time, I fight all the time," Jesus added.

"But when I train every day with them I realise I am not even close to them. They just don't stop. They are machines, quality players as well all, and they're still young, both 21."

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

football Arsenal

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.