LONDON, Nov 29 : Jurrien Timber scored a contentious late equaliser before Arsenal survived an injury-time VAR check for a possible penalty as the Premier League leaders drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday after a breathless contest.

Arsenal twice came from behind to preserve their six-point advantage over City, with Mikel Arteta’s side top on 29 points after 12 games.

The final flashpoint came when Josko Gvardiol’s goal-bound header struck the arm of Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres, but VAR rejected City's penalty appeals after ruling the Arsenal substitute's hand was in a natural position.

"Obviously there was a lot going on, but I've just seen it back and it's blatant," City midfielder Elliot Anderson said.

"(Gyokeres') hands are up here," Anderson added, holding his hands up to his chest. "Obviously not a normal position. But it is what it is, it's what we're up against and we'll fight."

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal's keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.

Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Kai Havertz to score a diving header.

City retook the lead three minutes after halftime. Ayyoub Bouaddi nicked the ball off Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and found a galloping Enzo Fernandez who slid the ball past Raya.

The champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber's hip. There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player's hand, while City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he had been fouled.

Arsenal came into the match as league leaders despite signs of a recent dip, with draws against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund raising questions about their attacking efficiency.

"Ultimately we were twice behind and we managed to get a point," Arteta said. "We made life difficult for ourselves by giving the ball away in easy positions. But the players believed we would get something out the game, we made big chances and showed a lot of resilience."

City’s performance should ease some of the pressure after four league games without a win had raised questions about their defensive record and midfield cohesion. Off the pitch, uncertainty continues around the club’s appeal against a finding that it committed more than 100 breaches of financial rules.