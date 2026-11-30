LONDON, Nov 29 : Jurrien Timber scored a contentious late equaliser before Arsenal survived an injury-time VAR check for a possible penalty as the Premier League leaders drew 2-2 with fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday after a breathless contest.

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal's keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.

Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Kai Havertz to score a diving header from almost point-blank range.

City retook the lead three minutes after halftime. Ayyoub Bouaddi nicked the ball off Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and found a galloping Enzo Fernandez who slid the ball under Raya.

The champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber's hip. There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player's hand, while City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he had been fouled.

There was more drama in stoppage time when a goal-bound Josko Gvardiol header struck Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres on the hand during a frantic goalmouth scramble. VAR again reviewed the incident but ruled that his arm had been in a natural position.