Sport

Arsenal thump West Ham with five-star show to go second
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri scores their second goal from a free kick past Arsenal's David Raya REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 30, 2024 Arsenal's David Raya in action with West Ham United's Danny Ings Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
01 Dec 2024 03:34AM
LONDON : Resurgent Arsenal romped to a 5-2 victory at capital rivals West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League derby with all seven goals coming in a mind-boggling first half in the evening kickoff at the London Stadium.

Gabriel's trademark ninth-minute header opened the floodgates and Arsenal ran riot with Leandro Trossard tapping in after 26 minutes before Martin Odegaard's penalty and Kai Havertz's cool finish in the space of a minute sent some home fans heading for the exits.

Incredibly, West Ham responded almost immediately with Aaron Wan-Bissaka sliding home before a stunning free kick by Emerson offered hope of an unlikely comeback.

But Arsenal were awarded a second penalty of the game in first-half stoppage and this time Bukayo Saka stepped up to dispatch his spot kick past Lukasz Fabianski.

By comparison the second half was something of an anti-climax as Arsenal cruised to the win that moved them up to second in the table with 25 points, six behind leaders Liverpool who host struggling champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

