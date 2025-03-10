Arsenal title hopes hit again with 1-1 draw at Man United

MANCHESTER, England :Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice struck in the second half to cancel out Bruno Fernandes's free kick but Mikel Arteta's men could only muster a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in a big blow to their Premier League title chances.

Second-placed Arsenal, who have failed to win their last three Premier League games, have 55 points and trail leaders Liverpool by 15 points but with a game in hand.

Manchester United, with one league win in their last five games and just three victories in their last 12, are 14th on 34 points.

The first half was far from a classic with Arsenal, who were hoping to build on the momentum from their midweek 7-1 Champions League thrashing of PSV Eindhoven, dominating possession but with few chances for either side.

Fernandes finally broke the deadlock seconds before halftime and against the run of play with a brilliant free kick that sailed over the wall and past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper David Raya. It was the first time United had led at halftime of a Premier League game since December 1.

The second half was far more entertaining with near misses for both sides before Rice levelled in the 74th minute when he latched onto a ball from Jurrien Timber and unleashed a blistering shot from the edge of the box past Andre Onana.

Rice celebrated by raising a finger to shush the United fans in the Stretford end.

"There was a bit of football banter between me and the fans," Rice said. "It's an area (of the pitch) that I want to be getting in and in recent weeks, I've been making more runs.

"I've had way more energy for making the off-ball runs and the ball's been dropping to me a lot more and I've been creating a lot more chances."

CHANCES MISSED

United defender Noussair Mazraoui buried his head in his hands after Raya thrust out a leg to block his shot early in the second half.

Martin Odegaard had a terrific chance at the other end when Arsenal teed up a short corner to the Norwegian but his shot was just pushed over the bar by Onana.

If Raya could perhaps be criticised for conceding from Fernandes's free kick, the keeper salvaged a draw for his side with a stunning double save in the game's thrilling final seconds. He partly-saved a Fernandes shot, and then had to scramble to claw the ball away on the line as it was spinning backwards into the net.

The game finished with the teams level on six shots on target apiece.

"It helps when you score a goal and don't suffer (conceding first), you can feel the energy in the stadium," United boss Ruben Amorim said.

"In this moment, we try to win games, be compact. We were so near in the second half to score a goal. We were really competitive and I think that is important. We pushed forward and not back."

United had lost their past four Premier League games against Arsenal - their longest losing run against the Gunners in their league history.

The game kicked off after an estimated 5,000 United fans, most of them dressed in black, marched to Old Trafford in protest at the club's ownership, which has been criticised for the team's poor performance on the pitch, plus rising ticket prices and job losses.

Fans chanted and carried banners, one of them reading: "Love United, Hate Glazers," in reference to United's American owners the Glazer family.

The protest, organised by fan organisation The 1958, marked just over a year since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club.