Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal trio test positive for COVID-19 before League Cup tie
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal trio test positive for COVID-19 before League Cup tie

Arsenal trio test positive for COVID-19 before League Cup tie
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 30, 2021 Leicester City's Youri Tielemans in action with Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Arsenal trio test positive for COVID-19 before League Cup tie
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 12, 2021 Arsenal's Calum Chambers during the match Pool via REUTERS/Adam Davy
22 Dec 2021 04:14AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 04:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga were ruled out for Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final at home to Sunderland after testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said before kickoff.

Midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was absent due to illness not related to COVID-19, the club added.

The Premier League said on Monday that a record 90 new cases of COVID-19 were detected among players and staff in the past week, as clubs decided to press ahead with the busy festive fixture list despite the escalating crisis.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us