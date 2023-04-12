Logo
Sport

Arsenal v Chelsea league game rescheduled
Arsenal v Chelsea league game rescheduled

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Arsenal logo is seen at the Emirates Stadium as twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway Super League - London, Britain - April 19, 2021 REUTERS/Paul Childs

12 Apr 2023 12:14AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 12:14AM)
Leaders Arsenal's home game against Chelsea has been postponed to May 2 due to policing issues, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 29 at the Emirates Stadium.

"The initial scheduling of this match was approved at a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in February," the Premier League said in a statement.

"However, the Metropolitan Police has now revised its position regarding the kick-off time and requested a further SAG meeting which determined the match had to be re-scheduled."

Arsenal, who play second-placed Manchester City on April 26, will have a five-day break after the top-of-the-table clash before they face London rivals Chelsea.

"After working to try to find a solution with the Met Police, we are very disappointed with the impact and disruption this fixture change will cause to our supporters," Arsenal said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

