Arsenal want to be the kings of everything, says boss Arteta

Arsenal have been labelled the "corner kings" thanks to their set-piece dominance, and manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that their goal is to extend that success to all the aspects of the game.

The north London outfit have scored 22 goals from corners, the most in Europe's top five leagues from the start of the 2023-24 season.

They continued their exploits on Wednesday when defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba scored from corners to give them a 2-0 victory over 13th-placed Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

"Well we want to be the kings of everything, on set pieces, the best in the world, on high press the best in the world, attacking in open spaces, the best in the world," Arteta told reporters on the eve of Sunday's Premier League clash at Fulham.

"Best atmosphere and stadium, the best at everything. Before it was we didn't score enough, we didn't challenge, we didn't win big games for 20 years. We want to be the best at everything.

"The best academy, the best individual development for players. We want to be the best of the best. Recruit the best players, the best coaches, that's the aim."

Arteta remained tight-lipped about the availability of defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori. The pair had missed the United game through injury.

"It's match day minus two, so we have to modify a few players, we have another training session tomorrow so we will see how everybody is for Sunday," the Spaniard said.

"Tomorrow is the next session, it's too difficult to say something (on Gabriel). (Calafiori) the same, it's difficult to say."

Arteta said Arsenal are bracing themselves for a big challenge against Fulham, who are sixth in the league table with 22 points from 14 matches.

Arsenal are third with 28 points, the same as second-placed Chelsea, who have a better goal difference.

"We experienced it last year (against Fulham). We lost five points against them. I was being very complimentary about them, about the coach and what they do. It's always a really tough place to go," Arteta said.

Arteta said he was happy for former Arsenal players Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi and the on-loan Reiss Nelson who are at Fulham.

"They are doing very well. Nelson is still one of our own, but the rest as well," he added.

"It will be great to see them. Once they leave, you have to leave them to do their own thing. Once in a while we speak to them, but very grateful for what they did for us and wish them the best."