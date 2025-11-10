Logo
Arsenal women's defender Reid set to miss rest of season with ACL injury
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - September 21, 2025 Arsenal's Katie Reid in action with Manchester United's Ella Ann Toone Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

10 Nov 2025 11:50PM
MANCHESTER, England :Arsenal defender Katie Reid has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season, the club announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old is the seventh Women's Super League player this season to suffer the injury, a list that includes Arsenal teammates Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang, who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reid was enjoying a breakout season, earning her first England senior call-up in October. She had to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman's squad, however, due to a minor injury.

Arsenal are fourth in the WSL standings on 15 points, six adrift of leaders Manchester City, after eight games.

England international Lotte Wubben-Moy started in Reid's place in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
