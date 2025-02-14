Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal's Havertz to undergo surgery after season-ending hamstring injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal's Havertz to undergo surgery after season-ending hamstring injury

Arsenal's Havertz to undergo surgery after season-ending hamstring injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 5, 2025 Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/ File Photo

14 Feb 2025 12:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery after suffering a hamstring injury in training, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days.

"Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season."

The 25-year-old, who is the club's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, joins a lengthy list of Arsenal forwards currently out injured, including Gabriel Jesus (anterior cruciate ligament), Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli (both hamstring).

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement