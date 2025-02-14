Arsenal's Havertz to undergo surgery after season-ending hamstring injury

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery after suffering a hamstring injury in training, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days.

"Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season."

The 25-year-old, who is the club's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, joins a lengthy list of Arsenal forwards currently out injured, including Gabriel Jesus (anterior cruciate ligament), Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli (both hamstring).