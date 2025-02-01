Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal's Heaven leaves for Man United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal's Heaven leaves for Man United

Arsenal's Heaven leaves for Man United

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Arsenal - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 8, 2024 Arsenal's Ayden Heaven arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File photo

01 Feb 2025 08:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United have signed 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal on a contract until June 2029 with the option to extend for another year, United announced on Saturday.

England U-19 international Heaven made his senior debut in October during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Preston North End in the League Cup.

“I'm incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality," the centre-back said in a statement shared by United.

“I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Heaven, who was an unused substitute for Arsenal in three Premier League matches, will join United's first-team squad, the statement added.

United, 12th in the league, host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement