Arsenal's Heaven leaves for Man United

Manchester United have signed 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal on a contract until June 2029 with the option to extend for another year, United announced on Saturday.

England U-19 international Heaven made his senior debut in October during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Preston North End in the League Cup.

“I'm incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality," the centre-back said in a statement shared by United.

“I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Heaven, who was an unused substitute for Arsenal in three Premier League matches, will join United's first-team squad, the statement added.

United, 12th in the league, host Crystal Palace on Sunday.