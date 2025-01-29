Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly has red card rescinded after furore over referee's decision

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly will be available for their next three games after the Football Association (FA) rescinded the red card he had received in Saturday's 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Referee Michael Oliver sent off Lewis-Skelly for tripping Matt Doherty on the edge of the Wolves box as the home side attempted a counterattack just before halftime.

The decision was also upheld by the video assistant referee but Arsenal appealed and an independent commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal and removed his three-match suspension.

The Premier League had said the red card was checked and confirmed by VAR who deemed Lewis-Skelly's challenge to have been "serious foul play".

The 18-year-old was set to miss league games against Manchester City and Leicester City as well as their League Cup semi-final, second leg against Newcastle United before the FA upheld the North London club's appeal.

The decision to show the teenager a red card was criticised by fans and pundits, with referee Oliver receiving threats and abuse which prompted a police investigation.