Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly, Newcastle's Burn to make England debut v Albania

Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle United defender Dan Burn will make their England debuts on Friday against Albania at Wembley in their first 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, returns to the team as manager Thomas Tuchel named his first starting lineup.

England were drawn in Group K with Albania, Andorra, Latvia and Serbia.

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Curtis Jones, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Harry Kane.