Arsenal's Little out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Arsenal captain Kim Little will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Monday.

The midfielder, 32, came off 12 minutes into Arsenal's 2-0 victory over German side Bayern Munich in their Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on March 29.

"... tests have subsequently confirmed that the injury will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the campaign," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Our captain has already begun her rehabilitation and this process is progressing well. We expect her to be available for the start of preparations for the 2023-24 season."

The former Scotland international's injury will come as a big blow to Arsenal's WSL and Champions League title aspirations.

They have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face VfL Wolfsburg, and are third in the WSL with 38 points from 16 games.

Arsenal next travel to face league leaders Manchester United, who are three points ahead of the London club but have played a game more.