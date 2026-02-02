Arsenal's Merino to undergo foot surgery

Feb 2 : Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino will undergo surgery for a foot injury sustained during a 3-2 loss to Manchester United last week, the club said on Sunday.

The Spaniard was absent during Arsenal's 4-0 win against Leeds United on Saturday and the North London club said Merino will be out of action for an indefinite period, after medical reviews confirmed a bone injury on his right foot.

"Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme," Arsenal said in a statement on their website.

"Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season."

Arsenal, who sit at the top of the Premier League table with 53 points in 24 games, will take on Chelsea in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday, before facing Sunderland on Saturday.