Arsenal's north London derby at Spurs postponed by Premier League
Arsenal's north London derby at Spurs postponed by Premier League

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 11, 2021 General view of items for sale at a merchandise kiosk outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

15 Jan 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 11:30PM)
Arsenal's north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been postponed because their squad has been depleted by COVID-19 infections, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Premier League said on Saturday (Jan 15).

Arsenal had asked the league on Friday to delay the derby - the 21st match to be called off this season.

"With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club's application (for a postponement)," the Premier League said in a statement.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka was ruled out of Sunday's match after picking up a red card in Thursday's 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg, while Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers all sustained injuries.

Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on international duty in Africa, while Norwegian Martin Odegaard has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arsenal are fifth on 35 points after 20 matches, two points above sixth-placed rivals Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

Source: Reuters/nh

