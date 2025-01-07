Arsenal's Nwaneri out for weeks with muscle injury

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri will be ruled out for a few weeks after sustaining a muscle injury, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Tuesday's League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

Arteta's side were already reeling from the loss of winger Bukayo Saka, sidelined for more than two months following surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 17-year-old Nwaneri has featured in 18 matches for Arsenal across all competitions this season, including 12 Premier League games and all three of their previous League Cup ties, scoring five goals.

The Arsenal academy product scored the only goal in their 1-1 league draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but was forced off at halftime, with Gabriel Martinelli coming on as his replacement.

"Unfortunately he has picked up a muscular injury, he will be out for a few weeks," Arteta told reporters on Monday.

Forward Raheem Sterling and defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined and forward Kai Havertz, who missed the North London side's last two games with illness, is also doubtful for the home game against Newcastle.

"I hope (Havertz) returns to action, but I don't want to say yes because last time I said he would be fit and he wasn't fit," Arteta said.

Asked about bringing in reinforcements in the January transfer window, the Spaniard said: "What happens in the market, we are very alert. It's not a yes but it's not a no."

Arteta was full of praise for Newcastle, who have won their last six games across all competitions, including impressive victories over Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

"They are a tough opponent. They have very good individual players," Arteta said, noting Alexander Isak's rich vein of form, with the Swede scoring 14 goals in 21 games for Newcastle, including seven straight in the Premier League.

"Obviously he's a top player, he's in top form. He is scoring a lot of goals. Trying to minimise the strength of the opposition," he added.