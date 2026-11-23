Nov 23 : Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will miss Tuesday's Champions League home match against Borussia Dortmund due to a shoulder injury, but the Spaniard does not require surgery, manager Mikel Arteta said on Monday.

• The 31-year-old was injured during Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Saturday and left the field holding his left arm in the 70th minute before being replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

• "He is not fit for tomorrow unfortunately, but it doesn't look too serious," Arteta told a news conference.

• "We need some more tests tomorrow, but it is quite encouraging. With the pain that he was showing immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but it seems to be better than what we expected.

• "He does not need to have surgery, which was the worry as that would rule him out for months, so let's see."

• Raya is a key figure for Arsenal, who are leading the Premier League and sitting third in the Champions League standings with 10 points from four matches.

• Arsenal face a Dortmund side in strong domestic form, with the German club top of the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich. Dortmund are 12th in the Champions League table with nine points from four games.