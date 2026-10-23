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Arsenal's Saka to miss Everton clash, undergo further tests, says Arteta
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Arsenal's Saka to miss Everton clash, undergo further tests, says Arteta

Arsenal's Saka to miss Everton clash, undergo further tests, says Arteta
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is consoled by Ezri Konsa as he is substituted after sustaining an injury during UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich v Arsenal at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Arsenal's Saka to miss Everton clash, undergo further tests, says Arteta
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich v Arsenal match at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on October 21, 2026 . REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Arsenal's Saka to miss Everton clash, undergo further tests, says Arteta
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich v Arsenal match at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on October 21, 2026 . REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
23 Oct 2026 10:01PM
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LONDON, Oct 23 : Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will miss Saturday's Premier League match at home to Everton and have further tests on a thigh injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Saka, 25, suffered the issue 10 minutes into Arsenal’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and was forced off the pitch.

"He's going for an MRI this afternoon because he had a lot of fluid in the area, so it was difficult to understand the severity of the injury. We will know tomorrow," Arteta told a press conference.

"We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. When a player is struggling to walk off the pitch and he's restricted in his movement, they are not good signs."

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Following the England international's setback, Arteta also highlighted the strain the congested schedule places on players, calling for greater consideration from the governing bodies.

"If they can support the amount we are putting into these players, it would be really appreciated," he said.

"We have to play three times in less than six days, the games are so demanding, we are chasing until the last minute."

After facing Bayern and Everton, Arsenal will visit fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
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