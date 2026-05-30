Logo
Logo

Sport

Arsenal's Timber fit for Champions League final, Arteta says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal's Timber fit for Champions League final, Arteta says

Arsenal's Timber fit for Champions League final, Arteta says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - First Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2026 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

30 May 2026 01:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST, May 29 : Arsenal's right-sided Dutch full back Jurrien Timber will be fit to start the side's Champions League final against Paris St Germain on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Timber has been out with an injury since March, but Arteta said he was now available for Saturday's showpiece.

"He is fit," Arteta told reporters on Friday. "Noni (Madueke) as well."

Arsenal, who have just won their first domestic title in 22 years, are facing PSG in Budapest ‌seeking to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement