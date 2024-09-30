Arsenal's Timber says fixture congestion is big topic for players

LONDON : Arsenal full back Jurrien Timber has become the latest player to criticise the fixture schedule saying he totally agrees with comments made by injured Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Spain's Rodri, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Premier League clash against Arsenal earlier this month, warned of possible strike action as players face an expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Timber missed most of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury but has played in all six of Arsenal's Premier League games this season and is expected to start against Paris St Germain at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"I totally agree with them," Timber told reporters when asked about Rodri's comments. "It's a big topic in dressing rooms. I didn't play last season so I'm just enjoying playing now. I totally understand what they're saying.

"Definitely (players are more at risk). I think it's honestly a dangerous thing. Even last week we played City and City played two days later. That's too much.

"I think it's a really good thing that the players are speaking out now. It doesn't look like it will be getting any less. We're trying to be there every game and give our best, but it gets harder and harder. Especially in England where there's no winter break."

Arsenal drew their opening Champions League group game away to Atalanta and face a PSG side that is likely to be without forward Ousmane Dembele after reports he could be dropped by manager Luis Enrique for disciplinary reasons.

The French club have several other players struggling to be fit to face Arsenal including Nuno Mendes who missed their win over Rennes at the weekend because of illness.

Lucas Hernandez (knee), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) and Goncalo Ramos (ankle) are all out with long-term injuries.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said Luis Enrique's PSG will still pose a significant threat.

"They are really tough. They dominate every phase of play. They have very clear intentions," Arteta said.

"When they don't have the ball they want it straight back and they confront you. That's Luis.

"Anywhere he is, he plays the same context."

Arsenal have concerns over full back Ben White who missed the 4-2 win over Leicester City at the weekend while Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt.

"Those two players are in contention. We didn't do any training session yesterday. (Calafiori) was a bit emotional after the game. Let's see how he is today," Arteta said.