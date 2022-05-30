Logo
Arsenal's White out of Nations League games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 16, 2022 Arsenal's Ben White reacts REUTERS/Scott Heppell

30 May 2022 10:16PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 10:16PM)
LONDON : Arsenal defender Ben White has been withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the Nations League fixtures because of injury, the FA confirmed on Monday.

The 24-year-old White, who struggled with hamstring injuries towards the end of the season, will return to his club.

Most of England's squad reported for duty on Monday as they prepare for four Nations League games in June, but Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold will arrive on Tuesday.

England face Hungary away this weekend, followed by Germany away and Italy at home next week. They then host Hungary.

Source: Reuters

