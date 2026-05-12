Arsenal's White ruled out for rest of season with knee injury

May 12 : Arsenal defender Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a significant medial knee ligament injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

White came off in the 28th minute of Arsenal's nervy 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, the latest injury blow for the 28-year-old who has missed several games this season.

"Our medical team are now managing Ben's recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations," the club said in a statement.

The injury has ruled him out of Arsenal's two remaining Premier League games as well as the Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

Arsenal lead Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points.

White's injury is a major blow to Mikel Arteta's side, with fellow right back Jurrien Timber also sidelined with an injury.

It is unclear if White will return in time for the World Cup which kicks off on June 11.

White marked his international return in March in a 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay where he scored but was also booed by some fans. He also played in the friendly against Japan.

He was making his first appearance for England since leaving the World Cup camp in 2022 and going into self-imposed international exile.