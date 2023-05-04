Logo
Sport

Arsenal's Wienroither latest to suffer ACL injury in women's game
Sport

Arsenal's Wienroither latest to suffer ACL injury in women's game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women’s Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 21, 2023 Arsenal's Laura Wienroither REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

04 May 2023 06:18PM
LONDON : Arsenal's Austria defender Laura Wienroither is the latest player in the women's game to rupture an anterior cruciate ligament after the club confirmed her injury on Thursday.

Wienroither, 24, sustained the injury in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final defeat by Wolfsburg on Monday.

She is the fourth Arsenal player to rupture an ACL this season after England captain Leah Williamson, England forward Beth Mead and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema.

Spain's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, Simone Magill of Northern Ireland and France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto have also damaged ACLs in the past year.

Recovering from ACL surgery can take up to a year.

Studies have found women in sports that involve sudden deceleration or changing direction such as soccer are up to six times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than men.

The prevalence of injuries in women's soccer in recent times has led to calls for better research. Canada and Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie said last month that alarm bells would ring if their male counterparts were suffering the same fate.

Source: Reuters

