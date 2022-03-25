Logo
Arsenal's WSL match against Tottenham postponed due to COVID cases
25 Mar 2022 07:01PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 07:01PM)
Arsenal's Saturday home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the visiting side's squad, both clubs said on Friday.

"(We) requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases within the squad," Tottenham said in a statement.

"The FA took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course."

This is Tottenham's second WSL game to be called off this week after their match against Chelsea on Wednesday was postponed for similar reasons.

Leaders Arsenal have 40 points from 17 games, 12 points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

