Arteta battles injury crisis as Arsenal gear up for Monaco clash

LONDON : Arsenal must adapt to the situation of having a growing injury list, manager Mikel Arteta said, as his side prepare to face AS Monaco in the Champions League at home on Wednesday with several key players set to miss out.

Arsenal have concerns over the fitness of Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are already sidelined. Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey also missed full training on Tuesday.

"It is what it is. We need to accept the reality and move forward," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to manage a lot of the players. Some of them probably aren’t going to be fit. Some are still a doubt. We have 24 hours to make a decision and hopefully it will be the right ones."

Kieran Tierney, back in training after six months out with a hamstring injury, could make his first appearance in European competition for Arsenal since November 2022, with Arteta pleased with the left back's determination.

"He's ready and training really well and he's going to have an opportunity for sure the way the team is looking at the moment," the Spanish coach said.

"He's going to do that for that reason and because he's earned it. The way he's behaved, the way he's been with us and because he's willing to do it. When that happens you have to give opportunities to those kinds of players."

Arsenal are seventh in the Champions League standings, ahead on goal difference over their French opponents who began their campaign with a win over Barcelona.

"I’m really impressed. You see the run that they’ve been on in the Champions League. They’re a real threat with a lot of qualities," Arteta said.