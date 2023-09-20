Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return

Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal Training - Arsenal Training Centre, London, Britain - September 19, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return
Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal Training - Arsenal Training Centre, London, Britain - September 19, 2023 Arsenal's Declan Rice with teammates during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
20 Sep 2023 12:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal deserve to be competing in the Champions League this season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday (Sep 19) as he called on the Premier League club to make the most of their return to Europe's top competition after a six-year absence.

Arsenal, who are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, face PSV Eindhoven, Europa League winners Sevilla and RC Lens in Group B.

"Every time I watched (the Champions League) and we weren't there, I felt it. This club has to be in the Champions League," Arteta told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game against PSV at the Emirates.

"It was a process but we are here and now we have to make the most out of it. It is always a learning process. I think we did and we have improved in a team, we have improved the squad and we deserve to be here...

"We are proud and excited. It has been a long time for the club since we have been in the competition, and for me it is the first time as a manager, so I am really looking forward to it."

The English club crossed paths with PSV in last year's Europa League, with both sides winning their respective home fixtures in the group stage.

"We have to treat it like any other game. We are used to playing tough opposition every week in the Premier League. It will not be any different tomorrow," Arteta said.

"... Tomorrow we are going to play against a really good team. They are used to winning and it will be a really tough test, I am sure about that."

Arsenal will be without forward Gabriel Martinelli, who was forced off with a muscle injury in their 1-0 Premier League win at Everton on Sunday.

"He felt something in his hamstring. We need to do some further tests," Arteta said, adding that there was a "possibility" that the Brazilian could be fit in time to face rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Football Arsenal Mikel Arteta

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.