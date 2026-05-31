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Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal's progress
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Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal's progress

Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal's progress
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to players ahead of the penalty shootout REUTERS/Marton Monus
Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal's progress
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected after he receives his runners up medal as he walks past the UEFA Champions League trophy REUTERS/Phil Noble
Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal's progress
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Arteta demands fast, smart and bold moves to continue Arsenal's progress
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Arsenal players and manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected as they receive their runners up medals after the match REUTERS/Marton Monus
31 May 2026 05:45AM
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BUDAPEST, May 30 : Arsenal's hierarchy need to make quick, smart and bold decisions if they are to keep progressing, manager Mikel Arteta said on Saturday, after his side lost on penalties to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

The defeat is the second time Arsenal have lost in the final of Europe's premier competition, although this time they will console themselves knowing they have just won their first English domestic title in 22 years.

The London club took the lead in Budapest when Kai Havertz lashed in after just six minutes, but they were eventually pegged back by an Ousmane Dembele penalty and then suffered penalty shootout heartbreak after extra time.

A crestfallen Arteta said his club now needed to make some "very important decisions" if they wanted to become a dominant force both domestically and in Europe.

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"First of all, I would take a few days with my family and then we will start the process to review what we've done," Arteta told reporters.

"If you want to reach another level, we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it demands to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."

PSG dominated possession after Arsenal shocked the reigning champions by taking the early lead.

It was only once the French side equalised in the 65th minute that Arsenal pushed on, although that left more of the kinds of spaces in behind on which PSG's dangerous attack thrives.

The centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba put in near-faultless performances as Arsenal stifled PSG. But the Brazilian was the unfortunate one to miss the final penalty and leave the French side the winners.

Arteta said he felt Arsenal could have had a penalty of their own when Noni Madueke fell under pressure in the box in extra time, but he didn't want to use that as an excuse.

"If, if, if is not what happened," the Spaniard said. "So we need to do better, to improve and find different margins to get the outcome."

Both Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and the team's midfield engine, Declan Rice, echoed Arteta's disappointment.

They put in a hard shift. PSG had 72 per cent of possession compared to Arsenal's 28 per cent and made roughly four times as many attacks and completed passes.

"It’s small margins that will decide a game like this and when it’s penalties even more so," Odegaard said. "That's the reality of football and we have to deal with that."

Source: Reuters
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