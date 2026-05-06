Arteta hails 'incredible night' as Arsenal reach Champions League final

LONDON, May 5 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was overjoyed as his side reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history on Tuesday, saying there had been a huge positive shift in energy and belief following crucial results over the last week.

A tap-in from captain Bukayo Saka just before halftime and a ninth clean sheet in this season's competition gave Arsenal a 2-1 aggregate semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid.

They now face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season's semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 - a week after they hope to have sealed a first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arteta, who had sprinted onto the pitch at the final whistle to hug his players and then ran to the home fans for a series of oles, said it had been an "incredible night".

"I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that is involved in this football club," Arteta told reporters. "We have all been so aligned on the desire and ambition that we had."

The victory means Arsenal have also equalled their club record for most wins in a single season, according to Opta. They have now won 41 games across all competitions, matching the 55-year-old record set in the 1970-71 campaign.

Arteta said he had never experienced such a raucous build-up and atmosphere both inside and outside the stadium during his time at the Emirates, and that his side now had the bit between their teeth again.

Arsenal's season appeared to be faltering a few weeks ago but having overcome Atletico and seen Premier League title rivals Manchester City stumble the previous night, the North London side are within touching distance of a first English title since 2004 and potential European glory.

"It's great. Everybody can feel a shift in energy and belief in everything," Arteta said.

"Let's use it in the right way and understand that the margins and the difficulty of what we are trying to achieve is huge, but we have the ability and conviction today, that is for sure."

Arsenal's midfield engine, Declan Rice, also said the side had regained their momentum.

"We have kind of turned a corner again. We went through a stage where we weren't performing at our best. We were a bit sloppy in our play, but we have found a new way to play again," Rice told Amazon Prime.

"When you have got confidence in football it is everything. I know everyone is focused."

Rice also underscored the longer-term progression Arsenal have made and the importance of their league game against his former side West Ham United at the weekend.

"We have kept building - we have kept pushing each other. This competition and the Premier League. We have gone full throttle," Rice said.

"Sunday now is a massive one."

(Editing by Toby Davis)