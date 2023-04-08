Arteta preparing Arsenal players for Anfield 'jungle'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing his players to take their Premier League title charge to the Anfield "jungle" as they look to end a marathon winless run at the home of Liverpool.

Arsenal have not won at Anfield in the Premier League since their 2-0 victory in the 2012-13 season - a game in which Arteta himself played for the north London club. Since then they have suffered heavy defeats, including two 5-1 losses.

Before their last meeting at Anfield in November 2021, which Arsenal lost 4-0, Arteta used a quirky method to try to prepare his players for the atmosphere at Liverpool by playing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - the Reds' supporter anthem - on a sound system at the training ground.

"You cannot train the players in the zoo and then go to the jungle on Sunday," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"It's impossible. You have to expose yourself. You have to prepare the players. You have to tell them what they're going to be facing and you have to recognise that."

Despite Liverpool's inconsistent form this season, which has kept them eighth in the league standings, the Merseyside club still have an excellent record at home - Leeds United are the only side to beat them there so far in the league.

Arteta said his side are enthusiastic ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool as Arsenal look to maintain their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the title race.

"We know that we have a big challenge, but I see a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something that we haven't done for many years," Arteta said. "That's what is driving the team in the last few days."