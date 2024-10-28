Arteta rues more injury additions after Liverpool draw

LONDON : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was proud of his team's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday but was left to rue an ever growing injury list after losing two more key defenders against Premier League title-chasing rivals.

The London club started Sunday's game without captain and long-term absentee Martin Odegaard and defender Riccardo Calafiori through injury, as well as another defender William Saliba through suspension.

But they were further hit as defensive lynchpin Gabriel Magalhaes and left-sided Jurrien Timber were both forced off in the second half to leave a largely makeshift backline.

Arteta told reporters he was disappointed his side did not win but "very proud of the team, especially with the situation that we are going through at the moment," referring to the club's injury list.

"We have to adapt to it and we continue to adapt to it," he said, adding that the club and fans had to "support and praise the players because the courage they played with again today was unbelievable."

He said the extent of both of Sunday's injuries was not yet known.

There had been doubts whether Timber would be fit before Sunday's match. On Gabriel, Arteta said: "He could not run. I don't know if it's the knee joint or the ankle."

One positive was that Bukayo Saka made his return after he missed last weekend's defeat to Bournemouth due to an injury on international duty with England.

Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute when he ran on to Ben White's ball over the top, cut inside Andy Robertson and fired past Caoimhin Kelleher at his near post for a 50th Premier League goal.

"I just had this game in my mind, that I would do everything I can to come back for this game," Saka told Sky Sports.

Arteta said that he would rather be five points ahead of champions and league leaders Manchester City than five behind, though he said: "The team is alive, the team wants it."

Arsenal are third on 18 points, behind Liverpool on 22 and City on 23.

The Gunners will hope to soon welcome back captain and creator-in-chief Odegaard, who has been out since September. The Norwegian said in the matchday programme notes that he was close to a return but Arteta said afterwards that he was "still a bit far".

"This is football. Circumstances are going to make us better, they are making us better," Arteta said.