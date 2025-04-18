Arteta seeks quick reset after Madrid heroics ahead of Ipswich trip

Arsenal's superb performances against Real Madrid prove they can compete against the best but manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that they had little time to celebrate as they look to delay Liverpool's coronation as Premier League champions.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid in both quarter-final legs to advance 5-1 on aggregate but the achievement of reaching a first Champions League semi-final since 2009 could lose its sheen if they suffer defeat at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

With a 13-point lead and six games left, Liverpool need two wins to clinch a second Premier League title but can lift the trophy this weekend if Arsenal lose and Arne Slot's side beat Leicester City.

"We'll make sure that we win the game and that doesn't happen," a smiling Arteta told reporters.

"For a short period of time, we had a lot of happy faces around the club, but immediately you have to switch it off and focus on Ipswich in the Premier League.

"(The victory over Real tells us) we can compete in any context against any opposition. Now the next step is consistency."

While reeling in Liverpool seems almost impossible, Arsenal will also be looking over their shoulder with third-placed Newcastle United now four points behind them.

Ipswich, on the other hand, are desperate for a victory with relegation almost certain for the team that earned back-to-back promotions.

Kieran McKenna's side are 18th in the standings, 14 points from the safety zone.

"I understand where they are at the moment and they're playing at home. It's one of the few chances they have (to survive)," Arteta said.

"For us it's a big game, we need to win matches in the Premier League to maintain the position we are in and to push into the last few games with some hope.

"We know how tough it's going to be, they are very well organised. What Kieran and his staff have done is remarkable."