Arteta shrugs off criticism over Arsenal's set-piece tactics

March 3 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained defiant on Tuesday over criticism of his team's set-piece tactics, dismissing accusations of time-wasting while expressing frustration that his side doesn't score even more from corners.

The Premier League leaders have netted 16 goals from corners this season to tie the league record with nine games remaining, but the feat has also sparked debate about the tactical evolution of set-pieces.

It has also drawn criticism from Wednesday's opponents Brighton & Hove Albion, whose coach Fabian Huerzeler took aim at Arsenal's corner routine, claiming the London side sometimes "spend over one minute" to take a corner.

But Arteta had little sympathy for such complaints, telling reporters: "I'm upset that we don't score more (from corners) - and we concede as well. We want to be the best and the most dominant team in every aspect of the game."

The Spanish coach shrugged off criticism as "part of the job" given football's tactical transformation, arguing that teams increasingly neutralise open-play opportunities.

"Before, when you used to do a game plan and you would invert a full back or bring an extra player into midfield or a false nine, four vs three inside, two vs one inside, everyone behind the ball," Arteta said.

"Teams are adapting, teams know after every sequence of play - whether it is a throw-in, a restart of play, an open-pitch situation - they know exactly what they have to do and everything is almost man-to-man.

"So it is not going to be a different game unless we change the rules, because the evolution of the game is that."

However, Huerzeler called for clearer regulations around time management, arguing supporters deserve value for money.

"Every supporter who pays a lot of money to go to the stadiums and watch our games should see the same net game time because they pay a lot of money," the German coach said.

"We have a net game time of 50 minutes (with the ball in play) instead of sometimes 65 minutes, so the game is changing so much."

Arsenal hold a five-point lead at the Premier League summit, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City.