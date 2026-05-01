Arteta urges Arsenal to focus on Premier League title push ahead of Fulham clash

(Corrects removing reference to "defending champions" in paragraph five)

May 1 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his players to refocus on their Premier League title push as they prepare to host Fulham on Saturday, days after being held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Arsenal's pursuit of a first Premier League title in more than two decades has entered a tense final stretch, with Arteta's side attempting to end a drought that dates back to their unbeaten 'Invincibles' campaign of 2003-04.

"Focus on Fulham. And hunger. Hunger to play, hunger to compete, hunger to win, hunger to be closer to achieve our dream," the Spanish coach told reporters on Friday.

"We are playing to win the Premier League. It's exactly where we wanted to be. Four games to go. It's game two. Ready to go."

Having led the standings for much of the campaign, Arsenal's occasional dropped points have allowed Manchester City to close the gap, with Pep Guardiola's side applying pressure by stringing together a sequence of late-season victories.

The gap between leaders Arsenal and second-placed Man City is three points, with City having a game in hand.

"We have only four games to play now and everything is at stake, so it doesn't get better than that," Arteta said.

The Spaniard confirmed attacker Kai Havertz and centre back Jurrien Timber will miss the Fulham clash. Havertz has been sidelined since picking up an injury against Newcastle United last weekend, while Timber has been out since March.

Arteta added that Havertz could be back for the second leg fixture against Atletico.

"He's (Havertz) been a huge miss. We're talking about one of the most important attacking players that we have and he's been out for seven or eight months," Arteta said.

"He cannot do this game but hopefully for Atletico he will be available. He is pushing every boundary to achieve that."

Fulham sit 10th with 48 points, two behind sixth-placed Brighton, one behind Bournemouth, and level with Chelsea and Brentford as the battle for European competition intensifies.