Arteta wants same again from Arsenal against Bayern after Spurs triumph

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged both his players and the fans to show the same energy and commitment against Bayern Munich in the Champions League as they did in the win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

A 4-1 win over their north London rivals at The Emirates on Sunday sent Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League and a home win against Bayern on Wednesday would move them three points ahead of the German side in Europe.

"We have to make sure that we carry that energy tomorrow again to the stadium, to each individual," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"I will play with the same again, dominance, aggression, efficiency against a top side.

"We know the importance of the match. We are in a really strong position. We want to maintain that for sure. And we know that we have a beautiful and very demanding game ahead of us."

Reflecting on the derby victory, Arteta was keen to underline just how much the atmosphere at the stadium contributed to the performance.

"It has to be one of the best for sure, and the atmosphere and the energy that was created as well just before the game," the manager said.

"It was excellent, and it makes such a difference. The players were talking about it.

"I hope our supporters realise what they bring, the joy, the confidence, the energy to the players and we have to maintain and improve that constantly because it's a massive superpower that we have."

Bayern, like Arsenal, have a six-point lead at the top of their domestic league, along with four wins from four in Europe, and Arteta is looking forward to testing his team against an equally consistent side.

"Every opponent brings different challenges. They are in a great moment," Arteta said.

"I mean, the level of consistency shown in results, performances, and in every metric that they have is very, very impressive.

"We know that, but as well, that's a massive opportunity for us to show what we are capable of."